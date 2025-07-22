Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Case: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay an interim compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to the family of Ajith Kumar, who died in police custody on June 28.

Ajith Kumar was a security guard at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, and he was detained for questioning in connection with a theft. He allegedly died while in police custody.

The post-mortem report of the security guard revealed 44 injuries on various parts of his body. As per the report, the deceased had sustained injuries to the forehead, right eyebrow, leg, and wrist. Injuries on the left forearm, wrist, and ankle were also reported.

CBI Action In Custodial Death Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the alleged custodial death upon receiving direction from the Madras HC.

Following the takeover, CBI officials paid a surprise visit to inspect officers at Tiruppuvanam Police Station in connection with the Ajith Kumar death case. According to ANI, two CBI officers, including Inspector Ramesh Kumar, visited the Tiruppuvanam Police Station and inquired about the police personnel and investigators. The inquiry lasted for about 15 minutes, after which the CBI officials left the police station.

Tamil Nadu Govt’s Ex-Gratia

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe.

Informing about the decision, Chief Minister Stalin said, “Considering that five members of the police department have been accused in this matter, and to ensure that no doubts or suspicions arise regarding the investigation, I have ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI. The Tamil Nadu government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe.”

On June 15, Tamil Nadu Minister KR Periyakaruppan visited the family of Ajith Kumar, who died while in police custody, and handed over an ex gratia payment of Rs 7.5 lakhs on behalf of the state government. He was accompanied by District Collector K Porkodi, and the minister offered condolences to the family.

(with ANI inputs)