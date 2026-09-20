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  • /'Cut 27,000 BJP votes per seat': Akhilesh Yadav sounds 2027 poll bugle, pledges AI and remote sensing push in governance

'Cut 27,000 BJP votes per seat': Akhilesh Yadav sounds 2027 poll bugle, pledges AI and remote sensing push in governance

Samajwadi Party Chief also accused the ruling party of vandalising Ambedkar statues and ignoring farmers concerns. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
'Cut 27,000 BJP votes per seat': Akhilesh Yadav sounds 2027 poll bugle, pledges AI and remote sensing push in governance
Image Credit: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (IANS)

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'Cut 27,000 BJP votes per seat': Akhilesh Yadav sounds 2027 poll bugle, pledges AI and remote sensing push in governance
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