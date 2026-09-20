/'Cut 27,000 BJP votes per seat': Akhilesh Yadav sounds 2027 poll bugle, pledges AI and remote sensing push in governance

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday sharpened his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, setting a target of reducing the BJP’s vote by 27,000 in every Uttar Pradesh Assembly constituency in the 2027 elections.
Addressing the SP’s state executive meeting, Yadav outlined the party’s electoral strategy while targeting the BJP-led state government over law and order, alleged land irregularities, farmers’ concerns and the vandalism of statues of Dr BR Ambedkar.
‘Today was our state executive meeting. In this, we have decided that in the 2027 assembly elections, we will work to increase 27,000 votes in every assembly seat. That means we will reduce 27,000 votes of the BJP,’ Yadav said.
Yadav accused the state government of failing to ensure adequate returns for farmers and alleged irregularities in land acquisition, particularly in Ayodhya.
‘Farmers are not getting the right price for their crops. The BJP has taken land from farmers but not given the correct circle rate. Major land scams have taken place in Ayodhya. Time and again, they have caused distress to everyone,’ he said.
He also thanked members of the Muslim community for what he described as their patience and goodwill amid the ongoing political developments.
‘I want to tell all our Muslim brothers that we are grateful to them for the patience and the spirit of goodwill they have shown,’ Yadav said.
The SP chief also alleged that more than 151 statues of Dr BR Ambedkar had been damaged in Uttar Pradesh and accused the BJP of targeting symbols associated with the Constitution and social justice.
‘The BJP has vandalised the most statues; more than 151 statues of Babasaheb have been broken by the BJP. They attack the book in Babasaheb’s hand. In 71 districts, 15 statues are damaged every year, making it 151 statues destroyed,’ he alleged.
Yadav cited figures which, according to him, showed an increase in reported cases during the BJP government’s tenure. He said 46cases of statue vandalism were recorded during the first Yogi Adityanath government between 2017 and 2022, while 105 cases were reported during the second term from 2022 till date.
He alleged that despite 151 such incidents being reported over the past decade, action had been taken in only a small number of cases.
‘FIRs have been registered in only 14 cases of statue vandalism, with cases filed against 45 unknown individuals. Named FIRs have been filed in only 8 cases. In 10 years, 151 statues of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji were damaged. Since 2022, there has been a 12-fold increase,’ he said.
#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "Now, statues are being vandalised and destroyed. The BJP has failed to provide even a single-page response to any of the audits conducted by the Samajwadi Party. On the other hand, statues of Baba Saheb… pic.twitter.com/RNcHXK0l7Y— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2026
Yadav also hit back at criticism of the SP’s campaign chariots, saying his party’s political tradition was rooted in seeking the blessings of its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.
‘They did not look at the Rath properly. Monocoloured people can only see one colour. When we climb onto the Rath, we do so after taking the blessings of Netaji. The BJP has only one goal: to change the Constitution. In 2027, the responsible people of SP are ready, and we will reduce 27,000 BJP votes from every assembly seat,’ he said.
He also took aim at Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and ally Om Prakash Rajbhar, referring to what he described as reports of differences within the ruling alliance.
‘Word has it that Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scolded. He was reprimanded in front of children for calling the CM obsessive,’ Yadav claimed.
Taking a swipe at Rajbhar, he added: ‘The question is why Rajbhar hasn’t posted anything in a long time. His password must have been snatched away, which is why he hasn’t been able to post.’
Yadav also outlined his proposed approach to technology if the SP returns to power, saying artificial intelligence and remote sensing would be used in sectors including agriculture and healthcare.
‘Upon coming to power, our government will use remote sensing technology in the agriculture sector. We will also expand the use of AI and remote sensing in the medical field,’ he said.
‘We will also use technology to investigate incidents where vehicles flipped over and where RDX was recovered. Furthermore, we will increase the use of AI and remote sensing to control crime,’ he added.
#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "All the scientific applications, tools, and modern technology available, along with remote sensing, will be used first and foremost for farmers, as well as in health, education, and agriculture. Now, if… pic.twitter.com/XxacYMCkfx— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2026
(with ANI inputs)
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