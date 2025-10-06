Cuttack Violence: Several Injured, 36-Hour Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended | What Happened?

After a violent clash erupted in Odisha's Cuttack between two communities during Durga Puja idol immersion, the tensions escalated on Sunday when rioters set fire to eight to ten locations on Sunday. 25 individuals, including eight policemen, were injured in the incident. The violent clashes prompted the authorities to suspend the internet services and impose a 36-hour curfew.

The state government has prohibited the use and access of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and any other through the internet and other media of data services for the period from 7 pm on Sunday to 7 pm on Monday in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and 42 Mauza Region.

These orders have been issued under Section S(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Security Heightened, Internet Shut After Violent Clashes During Durga Idol Immersion In Cuttack

What Happened In Cuttack?

Assistant Fire Officer Sanjeeb Kumar Behera reported that rioters were throwing stones. However, police personnel were deployed to manage the situation.

"We received information that near the Gouri Shankar Park, rioters have set fire at eight to ten places. We have extinguished the fire. The rioters are pelting stones at us. Police have been deployed to control the situation," Behera told ANI.

Earlier, a heavy police force was deployed after a clash erupted during Durga Puja immersion in Cuttack.

Police Action In Cuttack Violence

Director-General of Police (DGP) of Odisha, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, stated that the situation in the region was not under control.

"The situation in Cuttack is currently under control. The police are closely monitoring the situation. Action will be taken against all anti-social elements involved in the violence," the DGP said.

As per ANI, Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhola said on Monday that the curfew will be in effect from 10 pm last night until 10 am on Tuesday.

The top cop added that emergency services, government offices, schools, and colleges are all open.

"Following yesterday's incident, a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS, commonly known as a curfew, has been passed by the magistrate. This prohibitory order will be in effect from 10 pm last night until 10 am tomorrow (October 7). We will assess the situation further and make a decision accordingly. But as of today, only emergency services are open. Government offices, schools, and colleges are all open. Hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, and petrol pumps will remain open. Other than that, all other commercial establishments will remain closed," Bholo said.

"The situation is peaceful. People are cooperating with us... We have 60 platoons of state police forces. They are already deployed. Today, we have mobilised more forces; eight companies of paramilitary forces have arrived. Paramilitary forces, such as the Rapid Action Force, BSF, CRPF, and Odisha Swift Action Force, have all been mobilised and deployed at important locations and junctions. They are closely monitoring activities... We are identifying those who are responsible for the violence, and we will definitely take action against them and they will be penalised for the damage they have caused to public property and private property," the senior official added.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the city. He also expressed deep concern over the law and order situation in the city.

(with ANI inputs)