BREAKING | AIADMK crisis: CV Shanmugam faction defies EPS to support Vijay's TVK government in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK crisis: In a massive blow to Edappadi K. Palaniswami, a CV Shanmugam-led AIADMK faction has extended support to CM Vijay’s TVK government. As internal rifts widen, discover how this shift impacts Tamil Nadu's new ruling coalition and the future of the AIADMK.
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AIADMK crisis: The AIADMK is facing a major internal crisis as a faction led by former Law Minister C.V. Shanmugam officially extended support to the new ruling coalition headed by Chief Minister Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Tuesday.
#WATCH | Chennai | AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam says, "We accept the people's mandate. The people's mandate is not for TVK. The mandate is for Chief Minister Vijay. The mandate is for Vijay to become the Chief Minister. We congratulate Chief Minister Vijay and we extend our support… pic.twitter.com/LBnvgDOMHR— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026
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