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NewsIndiaBREAKING | AIADMK crisis: CV Shanmugam faction defies EPS to support Vijay's TVK government in Tamil Nadu
CV SHANMUGAM

BREAKING | AIADMK crisis: CV Shanmugam faction defies EPS to support Vijay's TVK government in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK crisis: In a massive blow to Edappadi K. Palaniswami, a CV Shanmugam-led AIADMK faction has extended support to CM Vijay’s TVK government. As internal rifts widen, discover how this shift impacts Tamil Nadu's new ruling coalition and the future of the AIADMK.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING | AIADMK crisis: CV Shanmugam faction defies EPS to support Vijay's TVK government in Tamil NaduTamilaga Victory Kalagam party president Vijay meets CPIM leaders Balakrishna and Shanmugam at the CPIM party office. (PHOTO: ANI)

AIADMK crisis: The AIADMK is facing a major internal crisis as a faction led by former Law Minister C.V. Shanmugam officially extended support to the new ruling coalition headed by Chief Minister Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Tuesday. 

 

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