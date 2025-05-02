CWC Adopts Resolution On Pahalgam Attack, Says 'Time For India To Teach Pak A Lesson'

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday expressed solidarity with 26 families who lost their loved ones in the barbaric terror attack in J&K’s Pahalgam on April 22 and adopted a resolution, stating that this is time for the nation to demonstrate collective will as a nation and teach Pakistan a lesson.

“The entire country awaits accountability, answers, and justice. The masterminds and perpetrators of this cowardly attack must face the full consequences of their actions,” the CWC resolution stated, holding Pakistan responsible for the brutal murder of tourists while on holiday.

It also asked the Government to act with firmness, strategic clarity and international coordination to isolate and penalise Pakistan for its continued export of terror into the country.

CWC, the highest-decision making body of the Congress party, also stated that this was not the time for partisan politics and urged everyone to stand united and send across a firm message that India stands united in fight against terror.

“We must rise above partisan divides and send out an unambiguous message that India stands together, and will not be broken,” it said.

Seeking answers from government on intelligence failure, it said, “CWC reaffirms its earlier demand for time-bound accountability into the serious lapses in security and intelligence in one of the most heavily guarded regions of the country.”

The CWC resolution further asked the government to provide institutional support to affected families and said,” The Congress party calls for sustained moral, and institutional support to the victims’ families. Compensation alone is not enough, long-term rehabilitation, mental health support, and honouring the memory of those lost through national recognition and civic remembrance are equally essential.”

The CWC also made an appeal to all citizens to remain united, calm, and resolute.

“Let our response to this act of terror reflect the strength of our democracy, the depth of our unity, and the resilience of our Republic,” the statement said.