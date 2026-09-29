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Is Gyanesh Kumar in trouble? INDIA bloc set to map out battle against CEC from parliament to streets

The row over the Election Commission is set to feature at the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on September 30. Opposition parties are expected to coordinate their response to the SIR exercise, while the BJP has defended the poll panel and its voter-roll verification process.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 12:38 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 01:21 AM IST
Is Gyanesh Kumar in trouble? INDIA bloc set to map out battle against CEC from parliament to streets
Image Credit: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee workers stage a protest demanding resignation ECI Chief Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on September 28. (Photo: ANI).

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CWC demands resignation, SC steps in: Is Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in trouble?
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