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'Wearing uniform doesn't make you a troll': Ex-IAF officer faces cyber complaint for comparing Rahul Gandhi to Kasab

Know why the Congress Seva Dal filed a cyber complaint against a retired IAF officer for a social media post comparing Rahul Gandhi to 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 12:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
'Wearing uniform doesn't make you a troll': Ex-IAF officer faces cyber complaint for comparing Rahul Gandhi to Kasab
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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'Wearing uniform doesn't make you a troll': Ex-IAF officer faces cyber complaint for comparing Rahul Gandhi to Kasab
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