A cyber complaint has been filed against retired IAF FL Lt Anoop Verma by Congress Seva Dal in connection with his provocative post where he compares Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab. The controversial post was uploaded on X and consisted of a side-by-side image comparison, which immediately led to a backlash in political and veteran circles.
As a reaction to the aforementioned social media post, the Congress Seva Dal legal cell declared that it will be pursued through legal means and will not tolerate any such acts committed against party members that seek to bring disrepute to them or equate their criticism of the government to acts of terrorism.
A Cyber Complaint has been filed against the concerned post by Flt. Lt. Anoop Verma (Retd.), and the matter will be actively pursued through appropriate legal channels.— Congress Seva Dal Legal Cell (@SevadalLegal) September 29, 2026
Congress Seva Dal Legal Cell will not tolerate any malicious or unlawful acts targeting the Congress Party and… https://t.co/AbQ6UGGAH7
In light of provisions of the constitution under Article 19, the Seva Dal said that while people have the right to free speech, within the legal limits, the organization intends to pursue charges against Verma under BNS and cybercrime laws.
In addition to a general backlash, Verma was severely criticised by fellow veteran retired Sergeant Karmveer Singh. Singh criticised the comparison as an embarrassment to military service, noting that wearing a uniform does not grant license to engage in political trolling.
A CYBER COMPLAINT has been filed against him.— Sgt Karmveer Singh IAF(Retd) (@KarmveerKhicha1) September 29, 2026
You are comparing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) with a CONVICTED TERRORIST.
You served in the Army—at least maintain some decorum and dignity.
Being a cheerleader for the government is your choice, but you can criticise the LoP… https://t.co/Q2fF3oHJVt pic.twitter.com/tK1FAtRRS8
Alongside the condemnation, Singh highlighted the recent default bail granted to US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke by a Delhi court in an NIA case involving illegal entry and alleged drone warfare training in Myanmar. Singh accused Verma of displaying "selective patriotism" while failing to maintain respectful discourse within democratic boundaries.
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