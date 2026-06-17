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  • /'Cyber criminals are parasites, must be dealt with harshly': CJI Surya Kant

'Cyber criminals are parasites, must be dealt with harshly': CJI Surya Kant

CJI Surya Kant called cyber criminals "parasites" as the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the consolidation of cyber fraud FIRs registered in multiple states.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 09:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
'Cyber criminals are parasites, must be dealt with harshly': CJI Surya Kant
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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