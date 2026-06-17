/'Cyber criminals are parasites, must be dealt with harshly': CJI Surya Kant

The petitioner sought clubbing of FIRs registered in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, and subsequently Karnataka, contending that all cases arose from the same alleged cyber fraud transactions routed through an ICICI Bank account opened in the name of M/s Ananya Engineering and Trading Ltd. The plea claimed that he was merely a matriculate with no knowledge of share trading and had been induced by Sanjay Singh, who allegedly introduced himself as an investment expert, to open the bank account.