Cyclone Amphan intensifies into very 'severe cyclonic storm', Odisha, West Bengal on alert

Cyclone Amphan has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal after gaining strength, increasing the possibility of heavy rain and high-velocity wind in several coastal districts of Odisha and some areas of West Bengal.

The NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal's South 24 Pragnas, North 24 Pragnas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly and in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Japur, Bhadrak and Mayurbhaj in Odisha.

A total of 6 NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal’s 5 districts in the wake of approaching VAmphan.

East Midnapore district administration is making announcements in Digha asking people to stay indoors. Digha is the place which falls between the spot of the landfall that will take place on May 20, between Digha in Bengal and Hatiya in Bangladesh. Similar action is taking place in Sagar Island and Kakdwip.

According to IMD, Bhubaneswar, Amphan is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" during subsequent 12 hours. The NDRF is keeping a close eye on the situatioon and is working in close coordination with its disaster management teams and the IMD.

The IMD has also predicted, "light to moderate rain or thundershower over the districts of coastal Odisha and Koraput."

It is expected that Cyclone Amphan would cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands in West Bengal between the afternoon and evening of May 20. Amphan is predicted to cross West Bengal as a very severe cyclonic storm.

In a related development, Pradeep Jena, Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha, said on Sunday that keeping mind the lockdown norms, a number of large temporary shelters have been identified in the state.

"As this year we are facing the coronavirus threat, we cannot have infrastructure where people can be crammed into during cyclone. Keeping in mind the social distancing norms, a number of large temporary shelters with basic amenities have been identified to be used during the cyclone. These are basically school and college buildings," Jena told ANI.

In view of Amphan, Indian Railways has decided that Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar AC special train starting from Bhubaneswar from 19th to 22nd May and starting from New Delhi from 18th to 21st May will run on diverted route via Bhubaneswar-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda-Rourkela-Tata.