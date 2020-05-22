Cyclone Amphan: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to Mamata Banerjee over damage, assures support

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday (May 22) assured all possible assistance to West Bengal, which has been ravaged by cyclone Amphan. The Odisha CM spoke to his Bengal counterpart and assured her of support in terms of men and material to overcome the crisis triggered by the superstorm that claimed at least 77 lives and left a trail of destruction in her state.

During the discussion, Patnaik enquired about the intensity of the damage caused due to cyclone Amphan.

The Chief Minister conveyed Odisha's absolute solidarity with the people of West Bengal in this hour of crisis.

Earlier, Patnaik had directed the chief secretary to remain in touch with his West Bengal counterpart and ensure all possible assistance.

Notably, cyclone Amphan that crossed through the West Bengal and Odisha coast on May 20 and caused minimum damage to the coastal areas of Odisha while it wreaked havoc in the neigbouring state.