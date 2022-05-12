New Delhi: The India Meterological Department (IMD) said Cyclonic storm Asani made landfall between Machilipatnam and Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh late on Wednesday night after weakening into a deep depression.

“Deep Depression lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 11th May, 2022 over coastal Andhra Pradesh, near Latitude 16.2°N and Longitude 80.9°E, close to West of Machilipatnam. To hover around the same region and weaken further into a depression by today, the May 12th morning,” IMD said.

According to the weather department, Asani would further weaken into a depression and emerge into the Bay of Bengal in the Yanam-Kakinada region in the state.

“It is very likely to move nearly northwards for next few hours and recurve slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts during noon to evening on Wednesday, and emerge into west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night,” the IMD said in a bulletin.

Several parts of Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy rain as severe cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm yesterday, barrelling towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh, packing a wind speed of 85 km per hour, the Met Office said.

Many districts along the Bay of Bengal coast witnessed moderate to heavy rain under the influence of Asani even as the government machinery has been fully geared up to meet any emergency.

Fishermen should not venture into the sea till May 12, said IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in Bhubaneswar.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower was experienced in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Additionally, Met Office said the system is likely to cause light to moderate rain in the districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

"Heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts of Gangetic West Bengal till Thursday morning," it said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked a total of 50 teams for undertaking rescue and relief operations in areas affected by Asani.

“Of the 50 teams, 22 have been deployed on the ground in West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh while the remaining 28 have been asked to be on alert within these states,” an NDRF spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)