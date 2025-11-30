Cyclone Ditwah: Death Toll In Sri Lanka Rises To 193; NDRF On High Alert As Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu, Puducherry | Top Updates

Cyclone Ditwah: Floods have caused widespread devastation in parts of Colombo as Sri Lanka continues to grapple with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. The death toll in the country has risen to 193. Heavy rains from the cyclone have triggered extensive flooding and mudslides across the island.

According to ANI, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) statement, that while the death toll at this time is 193, there are another 228 people still missing.

State Emergency In Sri Lanka

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Authorities have also warned that saturated mountain slopes could trigger new landslides in the days ahead.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency on Saturday and appealed for international help. India was first to respond, sending relief supplies and rescue helicopters, while Japan have also pledged assistance.

Also Read- Cyclone Ditwah: IMD Issues Alert For THESE Areas Of India - Check Forecast

NDRF On High Alert In India

As Cyclone 'Ditwah' intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall lashes coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has launched an all-out preparedness drive.

Deputy Commandant of the 4th Battalion NDRF, K Kapil, on Sunday said that teams on the ground are fully equipped to handle both flood-related emergencies and collapse-rescue operations, given the risk posed to old and weakened buildings amid continuous rain.

ANI quoted the official as saying, "Our teams are equipped for floodwater rescue. We are also equipped with a collapsed structure search-and-rescue team because, due to continuous rainfall, old buildings may collapse."

IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continues its northward trajectory over the southwest Bay of Bengal, steadily moving closer to the shoreline.

(with ANI inputs)