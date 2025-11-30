Cyclone Ditwah: IMD Issues Alert For THESE Areas Of India - Check Forecast

Cyclone Ditwah: As Sri Lanka continues to battle harsh weather conditions, heavy rainfall, rising floodwaters, and recurring landslides have disrupted life across multiple regions of the country. India has also extended support to its neighbour through Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched to deliver aid and assist in rescue operations.

The Operation continues in full swing, extending assistance and aid to Sri Lanka amid the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar highlighted the close coordination between NDRF personnel and Sri Lankan authorities in ongoing relief operations in the island nation.

In a post on X on Sunday, EAM Jaishankar said, "@NDRFHQ personnel, in close coordination with local authorities, continue to undertake relief operations in Sri Lanka. #OperationSagarBandhu"

Sri Lanka Death Toll

The death toll from severe weather triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 153, while at least 191 people remain missing as rescue operations intensify, according to the news agency IANS, local media reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

What Is The Latest Status Of Cyclone Ditwah?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the minimum distance of the centre of the cyclone from the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 70 kilometres.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during next 24 hours. While moving northwards the cyclonic storm will be centered over southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 60 km and 30 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by afternoon and evening of today, the 30th November respectively," the IMD shared the update in a post on the social media platform X.

Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu- Puducherry coasts: Cyclone Warning for north Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts (Red Message)



Cyclone Ditwah: Strong Winds, Rough Seas Hit Puducherry

According to ANI, strong winds and rough sea conditions were reported along the Puducherry coast as Cyclone Ditwah continues to move closer, prompting authorities to issue warnings and enforce precautionary measures.

IMD issues Alert For Tamil Nadu

The IMD on Sunday issued a red alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continues its northward trajectory over the southwest Bay of Bengal, steadily moving closer to the shoreline.

Meanwhile, according to an IANS report, a woman (20) died after a wall collapsed on her house near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, as heavy rain continued to lash parts of the state under the impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has stated that Cyclone Ditwah, formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, has begun weakening and is expected to downgrade into a deep depression by around 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Notably, the RMC has also clarified that the system is not likely to make landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast.

(with agencies' inputs)