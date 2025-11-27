Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep Depression To Intensify, Chennai & TN Coast On High Alert For Next 48 Hours

Even as the "rarest of rare" Cyclone Senyar moves away from the Indian coast after intensifying in the Strait of Malacca, there is another, more immediate weather system that threatens the southern coast of India. A low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is forecast to become Cyclone Ditwah, putting Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh on high alert.

The India Meteorological Department, IMD, confirmed on Thursday that the deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours.

Path And Impact Of Potential Cyclone 'Ditwah'

If the latest weather system develops into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone 'Ditwah' under the North Indian Ocean storm naming roster. The IMD is tracking the system closely:

Current Position: At 5:30 AM IST on November 27, the deep depression lay centered near 6.3 degree N and 82.4 degree E, about 150 km east of Hambantota, Sri Lanka. It moved north-northwestwards at 8 kmph during the past six hours.

Forecast Track: The system is most likely to continue to move north-northwestward across the southwest Bay of Bengal and reach the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts over the next 48 hours.

Alerts Issued: IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for heavy rainfall in several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvallur, and Thanjavur, till November 27, 28, and 29.

The 'Rarest Of Rare' Cyclone Senyar

The first weather system, Cyclonic Storm Senyar, has moved away from the Indian mainland, heading towards Malaysia and near Sumatra.

Unusual Origin: Cyclone Senyar attracted worldwide meteorological interest due to its very unusual formation and intensification within the Strait of Malacca, an area that normally is not very conducive for cyclonic storms.

Historical Event: "Rarest of rare," MetMalaysia Director-General Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip referred to it, citing that the last system of even tropical depression strength in the Strait occurred in 2017.

Weather experts noted that it may be the first tropical cyclone in recorded history to make landfall on the western coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

Status: According to the IMD, Cyclone Senyar is approximately 850 km southeast of Car Nicobar and is likely to weaken into a depression by Thursday evening.

The system is currently causing heavy rainfall and possible flooding over Northern Sumatra. The twin weather systems underscored a highly active late-monsoon period in the North Indian Ocean basin, demanding continuous vigilance from coastal communities across India's southern states.

