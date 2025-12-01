Cyclone Ditwah: Operation 'Sagar Bandhu' Intensifies, Last Batch Of Stranded Indian Passengers In Sri Lanka Evacuated | Latest Updates

Cyclone Ditwah: Floods have wreaked havoc through parts of Colombo as Sri Lanka grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka informed on Monday that the last group of Indian passengers stranded were evacuated under Operation 'Sagar Bandhu' at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following the devastation triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said the stranded passengers were seen off by Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha before boarding an Indian Air Force aircraft to Thiruvananthapuram.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu bringing smiles. The last batch of Indian passengers stranded in Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo, in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah chants 'Bharat Maata ki jai' as High Commissioner Santosh Jha sees them off before boarding Indian Air Force aircraft to Thiruvananthapuram," the post read.

#OperationSagarBandhu bringing smiles



The last batch of Indian passengers stranded in Bandaranaike International Airport Colombo in the wake of #CycloneDitwah chants "Bharat Maata ki jai" as High Commissioner @santjha sees them off before boarding @IAF_MCC aircraft to… pic.twitter.com/HEkSxtJods — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) November 30, 2025

Operation 'Sagar Bandhu' Intensifies

The Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka said that Operation Sagar Bandhu intensified as the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft C130J landed in Colombo, bringing further humanitarian relief items amid devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

The rescue materials include about 4 tonnes of BHISHM modular trauma cubes and about five tons of medical supplies.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, "Operation Sagar Bandhu intensifies with Indian Air Force aircraft C 130 J landing in Colombo bringing further humanitarian relief items to Sri Lanka. This includes about 4 tonnes of BHISHM modular trauma cubes, about 5 tons of medical supplies as per the request of Sri Lanka Ministry of Health as well as an Indian Air Force Medical Team. BHISHM cubes are highly durable, rapid deployment, mobile primary health units, equipped with diagnostic equipments & compact surgical stations, designed for disaster situations."

Earlier in the day, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka set up an additional emergency helpline to support distressed Indian citizens in Sri Lanka.

In a post on X, it said, "In view of the ongoing situation, an additional emergency helpline has been activated to support distressed Indian citizens in Sri Lanka. Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka is providing all possible assistance to stranded Indian nationals. +94 77 372 7832 (WhatsApp available), +94 77 122 9026 (WhatsApp available)"

Meanwhile, ANI reports that the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has climbed to 193, with 228 people still missing.

(with ANI inputs)