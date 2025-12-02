Cyclone Ditwah Update: Indian Army Deploys Special Task Force In Sri Lanka

As the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu continues to save lives, the Indian Army on Tuesday announced the deployment of an Integrated Task Force — a high-readiness, self-contained composite Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) contingent from the Shatrujeet Brigade — to provide critical relief, restore essential services, and support families in Sri Lanka impacted by Cyclone Ditwah.

“The mission embodies our civilisational pledge of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – The World is One Family’ as the Indian Army stands firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need,” the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated that India is bringing two rapidly deployable Field Hospitals by Tuesday evening, as they are urgently required in the country. As many as 70 personnel are also travelling to provide healthcare support to disaster-affected areas.

The Indian Army has deployed a specialised contingent to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched on November 28, to provide urgent search, rescue and HADR support after Cyclone Ditwah caused severe flooding, loss of life, and widespread disruption across the island nation.

Reinforcing its commitment to stand by the people of Sri Lanka in their hour of need, India has sent a contingent comprising dedicated medical, engineering and signals components equipped to provide immediate and sustained relief.

The medical team comprises Advanced Dressing Stations (ADS) and Mobile Surgical Teams (MST), equipped with an operation theatre capable of carrying out major and minor surgeries. It also has a dedicated facility to hold 20–30 patients at a time. Engineering elements of the Indian Army contingent are supporting restoration of essential services and infrastructure, and the signals detachment is ensuring uninterrupted communication for relief operations.

Meanwhile, the death toll from severe weather triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 410, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). According to the latest update, 1.4 million people from 407,594 families have been affected as the island nation continues to experience floods, landslides and severe weather conditions.

India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha reviewed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue operations at Sedawatta near Colombo on Tuesday.

“High Commissioner Santosh Jha reviewed the NDRF rescue operations happening at Sedawatta near Colombo today. NDRF teams are going door-to-door for evacuation and distribution of essential relief to inundated areas around Nadeegama, on the banks of the Kelani river. HC also interacted with some locals. Some areas at this site are under 6 to 8 feet of water,” the Indian High Commission posted on X.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, expressing his condolences on the loss of lives and devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah while assuring India’s continued support under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu.

President Dissanayake expressed his deep gratitude for New Delhi’s timely and effective assistance, appreciating the swift deployment of rescue teams and relief material.

PM Modi assured India’s continued support in line with the Vision MAHASAGAR and as the region’s “First Responder”, promising further assistance as Sri Lanka undertakes rehabilitation and restoration of public services and livelihoods across affected regions.