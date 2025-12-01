Cyclone Ditwah Update: Puducherry, Chennai Schools Closed Today? Sri Lanka Death Toll Rises To 334

Cyclone Ditwah developed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has reportedly weakened into a deep depression, bringing relief to the northern districts of Tamil Nadu that were earlier issued a warning of very heavy rainfall.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday described the ongoing extreme weather crisis as the worst natural disaster the country has ever faced, pledging full state support for recovery from the catastrophe.

He said the State of Public Emergency currently in effect is limited strictly to disaster management and will not curtail civil liberties, adding that urgent measures are underway to restore essential services, including water supply, electricity, and communication networks, disrupted across many regions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read- Cyclone Ditwah: Operation 'Sagar Bandhu' Intensifies, Last Batch Of Stranded Indian Passengers In Sri Lanka Evacuated | Latest Updates

Death Toll In Sri Lanka Climbs

At least 334 people have lost their lives, and 370 others are still missing as Cyclone Ditwah wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka, according to IANS, local media reported, quoting the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

Communication challenges have continued to complicate rescue and coordination efforts in some of the worst-hit areas.

India's Rescue Efforts In Sri Lanka

Indian rescue teams are working in coordination with the Sri Lanka Air Force, Navy, Army, Police, and local first responders to assist flood-affected communities. Evacuations, supply delivery, and emergency support efforts are underway across the island.

Cyclone Ditwah Weakens

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the system lost its strength while travelling parallel to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.

According to the latest 24-hour rainfall data recorded as of Sunday morning, Karaikal received the highest rainfall at 19 cm, followed by Sembanarkovil in the Mayiladuthurai district with 17 cm.

The weakened system, which spanned nearly 180 km while moving northward over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, was positioned this morning about 110 km southeast of Puducherry, 140 km northeast of Vedaranyam, and 180 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The cyclone, now a deep depression, continued to move parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast without making landfall. Meteorologists said that as the system weakens further, the minimum distance between the weather system and the Tamil Nadu coastline may reduce to around 30 km, and its reduced intensity means the threat of widespread heavy rainfall has largely diminished.

The deep depression is expected to further weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area in the coming hours.

Weather Forecast For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

For Monday, the weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Isolated pockets of the Tiruvallur district may still receive heavy showers.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to persist over several regions until December 6. In Chennai and the surrounding areas, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy, with the possibility of moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at a few locations.

Schools In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry Shut Today?

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, in a post on the social media platform Instagram, informed that due to the heavy rain warning, all government-aided schools and private schools in four regions of the Union Territory (UT) will stay closed on Monday (December 1).

The Tamil Nadu government has not announced a holiday for schools in Chennai at this time.

Schools will remain closed today in Nellore and Annamayya districts of Andhra Pradesh.

(with IANS inputs)