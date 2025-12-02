Cyclone Ditwah Update: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Chennai, And Other Areas Amid Rain Alert

Chennai School Holiday On December 2: Authorities in Tamil Nadu have announced a school holiday for Chennai on December 2 (Tuesday). Schools and colleges in several other districts have also been closed as Cyclone Ditwah brings heavy rain and strong winds to the region. Officials said the holiday has been declared to ensure student safety amid forecasts of intense rainfall and possible waterlogging.

Schools and colleges across Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram districts will remain closed on Tuesday amid the forecasts of heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.

As per ANI, the decision was taken by district authorities late on Monday as a precautionary measure.

Chennai District Collector Roshni Siddharth Jagade informed of the school holiday and that all educational institutions in the district would observe a holiday on December 2 due to weather alerts.

Similar orders were issued by the District Collectors of Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram.

As the forecasts predict rainfall for the area, the authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow further advisories issued by the state government and disaster management agencies.

Cyclone Ditwah Aftermath In Tamil Nadu

Three people died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditawh in Tamil Nadu, state Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said on Sunday.

Death Toll In Sri Lanka

334 people have been confirmed dead across Sri Lanka as authorities continue to battle rising floodwaters in parts of the capital, Colombo, after the powerful cyclone left a trail of destruction.

Meanwhile, on Monday, India sent 53 tons of relief material to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu as part of its emergency response to Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage across the island nation.

On November 28, India launched Operation 'Sagar Bandhu' to provide urgent Search & Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka in the wake of the Cyclone.

(with ANI inputs)