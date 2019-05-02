close

Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani: East Coast Railway issues helpline numbers

Indian Railway has released several helpline numbers for passengers at various railways stations in the affected states.

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani is expected to affect at least 19 districts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Cyclone Fani is likely to make landfall 10km north of Chandrabhaga in Puri district on Friday afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its latest bulletin that Cyclone Fani over west central Bay of Bengal, which had moved north-northeastwards by Wednesday evening, was just over 500 kilometres from Puri in Odisha by around midnight.

East Coast Railway on Thursday released several helpline numbers for passengers at various railways stations in the affected states.

The helpline numbers for Bhubaneswar station are: 0674-2303060, 0674-2301525, 0674-2301625.

The helpline numbers for Khurda Road station are: 0674-2490010, 0674-2492511, 0674-2492611.

The helpline numbers for Sambalpur station are: 0663-2532230, 0663-2533037, 0663-2532302.

The helpline numbers for Puri station is: 06752-225922.

The helpline number for Bhadrak station is: 06781-230827.

The helpline number for Cuttack station is: 0671-2201865.

The helpline number for Brahmapur station is: 0680-2229632

The helpline number for Visakhapatnam station is: 0891-2746255 and 0891-1072

The security helpline number is 182.

