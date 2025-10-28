Cyclone Montha To Strike Andhra Coast Today; IMD Issues Rain Forecast For Delhi, UP, And Bihar

Cyclonic storm 'Montha' is expected to hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh today, Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department informed that the main and most intense effect of the cyclone would be limited to the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Preparations And Effects On Coastal States

Montha Cyclone is predicted to hit the coast with wind speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour. The authorities in Andhra Pradesh have issued high warnings, recommending no movement along the coast and asking schools to shut down.

Transport Disruptions: Some flights have been cancelled. The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway has also cancelled a total of 54 trains as a measure of caution.

Safety Alerts: Orange Alert has been declared in the Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts. Yellow Alert has been issued for the rest of the north-eastern districts.

Odisha Forecast: Neighboring Odisha is also expected to see heavy rain over the next two to three days.

Relief In Delhi-NCR Owing To Western Disturbance

While the cyclone hit the eastern seaboard, the IMD has explained that a different weather system, a Western Disturbance, would affect North India.

The disturbance is likely to make the weather warm in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for the next two days with a chance of light rain and thunder. Skies are likely to be cloudy, providing relief from the recent humidity.

Cyclonic Effects Reach Bihar, UP

The meteorological department predicted that the impact of the cyclonic system will be experienced in Bihar, a neighbouring state to Odisha, and hence more vulnerable to Month's influence than Uttar Pradesh (UP).

At the same time, some regions of UP are already getting rain prelude to the full brunt. Light rain was received in districts such as Banda and some areas of the capital, Lucknow, providing relief from hot and humid weather conditions. The highest temperature in Lucknow decreased by 3.8 degree celsius to 28 degree celsius. But a six-degree Celsius rise in night temperatures led to persistent humidity discomfort.

The IMD has predicted light showers in more than 50 districts of UP on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Day temperatures in the state will witness a decrease of as much as 3 degree celsius in the coming days.

