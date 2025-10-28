Advertisement
CYCLONE MONTHA ALERT

Cyclone 'Montha' Alert: Flight Operations Affected, Schools Shut In THESE Districts | Check

Cyclone Montha Update: The Odisha government on Monday placed its entire administrative machinery on high alert. Meanwhile, schools in some districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Tuesday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 08:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Cyclone 'Montha' Alert: Flight Operations Affected, Schools Shut In THESE Districts | CheckPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Cyclone 'Montha' could turn into a 'severe' cyclone as it will hit the coastal shores of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening. According to an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Alerts have been issued for several districts of the state. The cyclonic storm Montha formed over the Bay of Bengal. 

Speaking to ANI, IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao said, "It is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around the Kakinada area. Most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds."

The official further informed that three districts are under orange alert, while several others remain under yellow alert. 

"We have issued an orange alert in three districts, namely Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. All remaining northeast districts are under yellow alert," he added.

According to the official press release, Andhra Pradesh district collectors have been tasked with taking full responsibility for cyclone relief measures, including monitoring breaches to tanks and irrigation channels.

Also Check- Cyclone 'Montha' LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Braces For Landfall, Odisha On High Alert

Flight Operations Affected

IndiGo, in a statement on social media platform X, informed that due to prevailing cyclone conditions and heavy rainfall expected in and around Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry, flight operations to and from these cities will remain affected. 

Odisha On High Alert 

The Odisha government on Monday placed its entire administrative machinery on high alert to tackle the possible impact of Cyclone Montha. 

Tamil Nadu Rain 

According to IANS, while Tamil Nadu is not likely to experience the full force of the storm, several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, are witnessing heavy rain, prompting authorities to issue safety advisories and temporary closures.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet districts and warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.

Subsequently, the Chennai District Collector has declared a one-day holiday for all government and private schools in the city on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the Tiruvallur District Collector has announced a similar holiday, citing continuing downpours and waterlogging in low-lying areas. 

(with agencies' inputs)  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

