CYCLONE MONTHA ALERT

Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For Odisha, West Bengal; Cold Wave To Hit Eastern UP

The Bay of Bengal is set to form Cyclone Montha by October 27. IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha and West Bengal (Oct 28-30), while a sharp temperature decline signals early winter in Eastern UP and Bihar.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For Odisha, West Bengal; Cold Wave To Hit Eastern UPCommuters wade through a waterlogged road during heavy rain. (Photo: IANS)

A cyclonic storm is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal, issuing warnings for heavy, torrential rains in some Eastern Indian states within the next three days. The weather system is likely to hit Odisha and West Bengal hard, with pre-monsoon showers still being received in various areas of central and western India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the change in weather will also bring cooler temperatures in North and East India, such as in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Odisha and West Bengal's Cyclone Risk

A low-pressure system over the southeastern and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen as it drifts west-northwestward.

Formation of Cyclone: The system is expected to organize into a Cyclonic Storm by October 27 over the southwest and the neighbouring west-central Bay of Bengal.

Heavy Rainfall Warning (October 28 - 30): The main impact is likely to be in Odisha and West Bengal, which may see very heavy to heavy rain from Monday.

Regional Warnings: The Yellow Warning for light to moderate rain over 21 districts of Odisha has been issued on Saturday and Sunday, and later extended over the whole state on Monday.

East and Northeast Prepare for Thunderstorms

The cyclonic circulation and the moisture associated with it will cause extensive rain and thunderstorms over the Eastern and Northeastern states.

Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Sikkim are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain from October 28 to 30.

South Bengal: North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, and Howrah districts are in alert for heavy rain from October 28 to 30.

Kolkata and Hooghly can expect thunderstorms and lightning on October 28.

Northeast India: Scattered to moderate rain is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on October 29 and 30.

South and Central India Getting Current Showers

A number of states have already received rain over the past 24 hours, a trend which should continue till Saturday.

Saturday's Weather Forecast: Heavy to moderate rain is expected over Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Chhattisgarh.

Wind Warning: Even strong winds gusting at 40-50 km/h may affect these places.

Tamil Nadu: Light to moderate rainfall, along with thunder and lightning, will occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until October 28, with heavy rain predicted for Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

Cold Weather to Become More Intense in Eastern UP

While Northwest India will not witness a significant drop in minimum temperatures in the next 4-5 days, colder weather is heading to the eastern plains.

Temperature Decline: Minimum temperatures are set to decline by 2-3 degrees Celsius in Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in the next two days, which indicates the early arrival of cold weather.

ALSO READ | Howard University Shooting: At Least 4 Shot Near DC Campus During Homecoming Weekend | VIDEO

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

