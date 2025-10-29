Cyclone Montha Alert: Odisha CM Majhi Chairs Meeting; IMD Issues Update On Severe Storm

Cyclone Montha, which made landfall on Tuesday night, crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanan coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, to the south of Kakinada.

According to the observation update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 12:30 am, the severe storm will weaken into a cyclonic storm over the next 6 hours.

In a post on X, IMD had said, "The latest observations indicate that the severe cyclonic storm, '#Montha', crossed the Andhra Pradesh & Yanan coasts between #Machilipatnam and #Kalingapatnam, to the south of #Kakinada."

The landfall process commenced as the storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada.

Odisha CM Majhi Chairs Meeting

According to ANI, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday that 11,396 people have been evacuated, and 30 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as part of measures for the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) 'Montha'.

After chairing a high-level meeting to assess the State's preparedness for Montha, CM Majhi said that the eight districts of South Odisha - Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur - are "likely to be the most affected," adding that the state government is "fully prepared to deal with this situation".

Flights Cancelled Due To Cyclone Motha

Due to the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Montha, more than 35 flights between Shamshabad in Telangana and Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry airports in Andhra Pradesh have been cancelled, GMR Airports said.

A total of 30 IndiGo, two Air India, and five Air India Express flights have been cancelled as the SCS Month approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada.

(with ANI inputs)