Monsoon Shifts North: Heavy Rain Warning In 10 States, Cyclone Montha Hits Bihar And East | Check IMD Forecast

The climate over North India is changing for the better. While heavy rain continues to pound several states of South India, the North is witnessing a steady drop in temperatures. Delhi-NCR is already suffering from chill winds, resulting in a decline in the mercury.

Delhi-NCR Prepares For Chill and Rain

Delhi woke up on Thursday morning to thin fog and overcast weather. The cold winds have brought temperatures down, and the mornings and evenings are significantly cooler. A warning for light rain for the next 24 hours has been issued by the Meteorological Department (IMD), which is likely to bring the temperature down further in the area.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Cyclone Montha Impact: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Forecast

The leftovers of Cyclone Montha are causing extensive rain in multiple states. The IMD has given a heavy rain and thunderstorm alert for the following areas:

South India: It is expected that Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, and Rayalaseema will experience heavy rain on October 30.

Central & East India: Rain with rough winds is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on October 30 and 31.

Northeast: Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may experience heavy rain on October 31. Wind speed during this time can be 30-40 kmph.

West India: Light to moderate showers are likely in East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra, and Kutch on October 30.

Northeast Extension: Light to moderate rain is also expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on October 31-November 1.

State-Specific Weather Alerts

Bihar:

The Patna Meteorological Centre has announced a heavy rain warning for Bihar from October 30. Some districts can look forward to heavy showers and gusty winds between October 30 and 31.

Jharkhand:

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rain in some districts of Jharkhand between October 30 and 31. The state can also expect thunderstorms accompanied by intense lightning and gusty winds.

West Bengal:

Heavy rain warning has been issued for West Bengal between October 30 and 31. While the cyclone is likely to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast, its effect can be felt across South Bengal districts such as Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and Hooghly.

Uttar Pradesh

The progressive rise in winter cold persists. While the Western UP is likely to be dry despite cloudy weather, the impact of Cyclone Montha can.bring thunderstorms over areas such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, and Mau. Patchy light rain is also predicted in Azamgarh, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, and Chitrakoot. Rain is also predicted in some pockets of Jhansi, Kanpur, and Lucknow, which may peak the cold and the fog.

ALSO READ | Bihar Polls: Babur, Aurangzeb Enter Poll Battle; Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Osama Shahab Lives Up To His Name’