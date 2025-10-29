UP Weather Update: Montha Fallout Triggers Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Record Cold Snap Hits Agra

Weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh (UP) took a drastic turn, with many districts experiencing grey skies and showers on Tuesday. The weather turn, being caused by the intense cyclonic storm 'Montha', prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to alert eastern UP districts of heavy rain.

On Tuesday, principal cities like Lucknow and Sitapur saw no sunlight, with rain beginning in Sitapur early morning and eventually reaching Lucknow by evening. Rain was also witnessed in Etwah, Hardoi, Bahraich, Agra (area of Taj), and Fatehgarh, marking the beginning of the cold season.

Cyclone Montha Residuals To Bring Heavy Rain

Meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh said that the Bay of Bengal-based severe cyclonic storm Montha struck the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. While the storm is likely to dissipate and head north-northwest, its leftovers will strongly impact UP weather.

"The impact of its residues will probably bring light to moderate rain, with gusty winds, over a number of districts in Southern and Eastern Uttar Pradesh between October 29 and 31," added Singh.

The IMD has come out with a heavy rain warning for the Purvanchal (Eastern UP) districts of October 30 and 31, with very heavy rainfall likely in some areas of the Mirzapur and Varanasi divisions.

Possible rain on Wednesday, October 29, in:

Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, and Chitrakoot.

Temperature Drops To A Record Low For October

The weather shift has witnessed a sharp fall in daytime temperatures in the state for the second day running. The day's maximum temperature is now well below normal.

Agra (21.4 degrees celsius) and Etwah (20 degrees celsius) significantly recorded their lowest October day in history, which was the lowest maximum temperature ever noted for these districts in this month.

The extensive cloud cover over UP is being induced by a blend of the residuals of cyclone Montha, a depression in the Arabian Sea, and a cyclonic circulation in central Gujarat and north-eastern Rajasthan.

Officials expect a marginal rise in temperatures over the next 24 hours as cloud cover thins. But temperatures are likely to plummet again on October 30 because of the full brunt of the Montha residuals, resulting in sharp fluctuations in maximum temperatures over the next three to four days. Minimum temperatures will remain mostly stable.

