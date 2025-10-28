Cyclone ‘Montha’ Is Rushing In: When And Where Will It Smash Into India? IMD Sounds Alarm

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has issued a major alert for Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring coastal regions. Cyclone Montha is intensifying rapidly over the Bay of Bengal. Meteorologists expect the storm to slam into the coast on Tuesday evening or night, bringing fierce winds and heavy rainfall.

Dr Manorama Mohanty, director of IMD Bhubaneswar, said the system is expected to strengthen further by the morning of October 28. According to her, the cyclone is projected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada. She warned that the storm will retain the intensity of a severe cyclonic storm at the moment of landfall, with wind speeds likely to reach 90 to 100 kilometres per hour.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated across several districts of Odisha over the next two to three days due to the storm’s impact. Authorities are monitoring vulnerable regions closely, especially in low-lying coastal belts.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state administration has completed preparations for all possible scenarios. He stated that although the cyclone will primarily impact Andhra Pradesh, several districts in Odisha may also experience disruptions.

“We do not expect major damage, still every precaution has been taken,” he assured and added that an emergency review meeting will be held on Tuesday morning to assess the developing situation and respond swiftly to any threat.

Rescue teams, including NDRF and disaster response units from both states, remain on standby. Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea, and evacuation plans are ready should conditions worsen.

Cyclone Montha continues to move closer to land, and weather experts expect the next 24 hours to be crucial as the storm approaches the east coast. Multiple warnings have been issued, urging residents to remain indoors during severe weather.