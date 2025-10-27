Cyclone 'Montha' Updates Today: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Districts On Alert | Check IMD Forecast

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is intensifying and is likely to develop into a severe cyclonic storm, named "Montha," by Tuesday, October 28.

As per IANS, the deep depression is expected to intensify into a cyclone over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal within 12 hours. By Tuesday morning, it may turn into a severe cyclone and is likely to cross the coast near Kakinada by that night, he said.

Cyclone Montha To Cross Andhra Pradesh Coast?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The cyclone is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada on Tuesday night, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts on Monday.

Heavy rains are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur and Bapatla districts on Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rains are also expected in Manyam, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa and Tirupati districts.

Also Read- Cyclone 'Montha' Update: Odisha On High Alert, IMD Issues Warning For THESE Coasts

Maharashtra - IMD Forecast

As per IANS, the IMD has issued an orange alert for three Maharashtra districts and predicted moderate spells of rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning as well as likely gusty winds reaching 30-40 km per hour from Monday till Tuesday.

The three Maharashtra districts that have been issued an orange alert are Dhule, Nandurbar, Nand ashik, the statement said on Sunday.

The IMD also announced on Sunday that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm, bringing heavy rainfall to several districts of West Bengal between October 28 and 31.

Tamil Nadu IMD Alert

The IMD on Monday issued an orange alert for four northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu -- Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet -- warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

The department also noted that moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning could occur in several parts of the city and suburbs today, with localised intense downpours in some areas.

For Tuesday, the IMD forecast includes an orange alert for Tiruvallur district and a yellow alert for Ranipet, Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts, signalling the possibility of continued widespread rainfall activity.

(with IANS inputs)