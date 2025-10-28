While Cyclone Montha gains strength over the Bay of Bengal and heads towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh, its name, "fragrant flower," is ironic in light of the potential for destruction that lies ahead. The fact that the storm is given this name puts a spotlight on an important system of communication and cooperation put in place for disaster management in the region.

The Origin: A Gentle Name From Thailand

The name "Montha" was provided by Thailand, a member country of the 13 nations of the World Meteorological Organization/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meaning: In Thai, Montha means "a fragrant flower" or "beautiful flower."

The Paradox: Contrary to its gentle origin, the storm is a force to be reckoned with, as meteorologists predict strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal inundation.

How North Indian Ocean Cyclones Get Named

The naming of storms is controlled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) for the North Indian Ocean. The system aims for swift, unambiguous, and consistent communication during weather warnings and rescue efforts.

The Naming Authority: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) controls the list and allocates the names.

The Criteria: A storm is given the next sequential name on the pre-approved list when its wind speeds meet a threshold of 62 km/h (34 knots) level, elevating it to a 'Cyclonic Storm.'

The Contributors: The names are furnished on a rotational basis by 13 member nations, among which are India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Iran, and Thailand, etc.

Cyclone Montha's Formation And Forecast

Cyclone Montha started in late October 2025 and soon intensified under favorable meteorological conditions.

Genesis: Cyclone Montha originated as a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Intensification: Strong sea temperatures and favorable wind directions soon boosted its strength.

IMD Forecast: The India Meteorological Department predicted that Montha would strengthen into a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a path moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast on or around October 28.

Advisories: Coastal residents have been asked to remain vigilant and heed official warnings in light of the risks of heavy rain, high winds, coastal flooding, and sea conditions.

The serene name "Montha" ultimately becomes a strong reminder that one should not take any warnings lightly and that the cyclone naming convention is an effective system for community preparedness and reducing loss of life.

ALSO READ | Cyclone ‘Montha’ Is Rushing In: When And Where Will It Smash Into India? IMD Sounds Alarm