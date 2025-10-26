Cyclone 'Montha' Update: Odisha On High Alert, IMD Issues Warning For THESE Coasts | Check Forecast

Cyclone 'Montha' Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression as of Saturday. According to the weather department forecast, the system is likely to strengthen further into a deep depression by Sunday and develop into a cyclonic storm — Cyclone Montha — by Monday, October 27.

Odisha On High Alert

According to ANI, the disaster management teams in Odisha are on high alert due to a brewing cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, which is forecast to bring heavy rainfall to the state from October 27.

While the cyclone is not expected to make a direct landfall in the state, it is still likely to cause widespread downpours and gusty winds.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari assured that the state is prepared for the cyclonic storm expected to hit. He affirmed that the health, water, resource, and energy departments are ready to tackle the situation.

Odisha Rain Forecast

In Odisha, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal and southern districts from October 27 to October 29. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the entire state, with some regions bracing for extremely heavy rainfall.

Squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusts up to 60 kmph, is expected along the south of the state's coast starting October 27, as per ANI.

Cyclone 'Montha' IMD Forecast

According to a report of the news agency IANS, in its latest bulletin, the IMD said the system, currently centred around 990 km east-southeast of Chennai, is moving west-northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Sunday.

It is then likely to become a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by early Monday morning.

What Happens After Cyclone 'Montha' Formation?

Cyclone Montha, once formed, is projected to move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, with a possible landfall between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam early next week.

Warning For Tamil Nadu And Andhra Coast

The weather department has warned of heavy rain, strong winds, and rough sea conditions along the Andhra coast during the period of landfall.

As a precautionary measure, storm warning cage No. 1 has been hoisted at nine ports in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, signalling that squally weather may affect coastal waters.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and coastal residents have been urged to stay alert as the system intensifies.

Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast

According to the IANS report, Tamil Nadu is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall in several areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, had predicted isolated light rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts over the weekend.

(with agencies' inputs)