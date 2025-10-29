Cyclone Montha crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam close to Narsapur during midnight. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) confirmed that the cyclone crossed the coast between 11:30 pm and 12:30 am.

Furthermore, the rear sector of the cyclone entered the land early Wednesday morning.

The Aftermath Of Cyclone Montha

The impact of Cyclone Montha in Andhra Pradesh is such:

1- It has triggered heavy rains with strong winds

2- Trees were uprooted in Guntur due to strong winds. As per ANI, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials and police personnel took immediate measures to remove the trees and clear the roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

3- Electricity supply disrupted.

4- The cyclone triggered heavy rains accompanied by strong winds with a speed of about 105 km per hour. Even after the landfall, the strong winds with a speed of 85-95 kmph were continuing.

5- The cyclone triggered storm surges along the coast.

6- ANI reported that the banana cultivation in the Konaseema district has been destroyed due to the impact of Cyclone Montha.

Cyclone Montha's Movement

APSDMA said in a weather update at 6:30 am on Wednesday that Cyclone Montha moved northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours and weakened into a cyclonic storm.

According to IANS, it said, “It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and maintain its intensity of cyclonic storm during next 6 hours and weaken further into a deep depression during subsequent 6 hours.”

APSDMA has advised people in coastal Andhra to remain vigilant due to strong winds blowing through the region.

Cyclone Montha Triggers Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert to all districts in coastal Andhra and Telangana for Wednesday.

Apart from Andhra Pradesh, the weather department has also predicted rains in Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka under the impact of the cyclone.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh.

(with agencies' inputs)