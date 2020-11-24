Cyclone ‘Nivar’ expected to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25, government on high alert

Severe cyclonic storm Nivar is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on Wednesday (November 25). The India Metereological Department (IMD) said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Monday and the weather system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. According to IMD, the weather system would intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

A total of 30 NDRF teams have been pressed into service to take care of rescue and relief operations. According to IMD's latest bulletin, the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 5.30 pm on Monday over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 450 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 480 km southeast of Chennai.

“It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a severe cyclone storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry on November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph,” the IMD said.

Cyclone 'Nivar' is expected to affect Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry as rains were forecast in the respective states and Union Territory between November 24 and 26.

Tamil Nadu government has taken several steps to minimise the damage caused due to the cyclone and the state government has asked the respective district administrations to remain on high alert.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall was very likely over Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal and Puducherry in the neighbouring UT between Wednesday and Thursday.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the local administration has drawn up a multi-pronged plan to tackle cyclone Nivar.