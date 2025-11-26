Cyclone Senyar Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For Tamil Nadu, Kerala Today, Nov 26

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, issued alerts over two active weather systems in the Indian Ocean, with one highly likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, to be named 'Senyar', on November 26. The systems are expected to trigger heavy rainfall and gusty winds across southern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Current systems under watch include a deep depression over the Strait of Malacca and a low-pressure area forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka.

Deep Depression Likely to Become Cyclone 'Senyar'

A deep depression detected over the Strait of Malacca, an important maritime link between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, is a cause of immediate concern.

Intensification Forecast: IMD, in the latest bulletin, has stated that the system is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a full-fledged cyclonic storm by the forenoon of November 26.

Name: If the system intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be named ‘Senyar’, which is a name contributed by the United Arab Emirates.

Wind Warning: Gusty winds ranging from 60 kmph to 100 kmph are expected throughout Wednesday as the system transforms into a cyclonic storm.

Warning of Heavy Rainfall over Islands and South India

Both of these weather systems are contributing to the severe rain alerts for several Indian states and island territories.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in Nicobar Islands, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 26 and November 27. Rainfall is expected to gradually decrease from November 28.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala: The second system-the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal-is also likely to intensify into a depression and cause significant precipitation.

Rain Alert: Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala for Wednesday and Thursday. Coastal regions have already suffered from acute inundation earlier in the week, including Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorm risk: Thunderstorms with lightning are most likely over Tamil Nadu from November 26 to November 29, and in Kerala and Mahe on November 26 and November 27.

School and College Status in Tamil Nadu

With normal life already disrupted in parts of coastal Tamil Nadu earlier this week due to heavy rains.

Tuesday Closures: Schools and colleges were declared shut on Tuesday to ensure safety in affected districts.

Wednesday Status: An official announcement on the closure of educational institutions for Wednesday, November 26 is awaited.

