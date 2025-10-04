The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe warning for Maharashtra as Cyclone 'Shakhti'—the first post-monsoon cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea—intensifies. The system is packing winds gusting up to 100 kmph, raising the threat of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and turbulent sea conditions across coastal and inland districts.

State governments have quickly deployed disaster management teams and begun making preparations for possible evacuations in sensitive locations.

Cyclone Path: Away from Coast, But Oceans Remain Raging

At Saturday noon, the Severe Cyclonic Storm Shakhti was located over the northwest and nearby northeastern Arabian Sea, drifting westward further.

Current Location (As of 12:00 PM IST, Saturday):

Approximately 470 km west of Dwarka, Gujarat

Located near latitude 22.0 degree N and longitude 64.5 degree E.

The IMD predicts that Shakhti will probably maintain its west-southwest path, reaching the northwest and adjacent west-central Arabian Sea on Sunday, October 5. It will then likely recurve east-northeastwards and slowly dissipate from Monday morning, October 6.

Even though the present trend is moving away from the Indian mainland, the storm is agitating the seas, leading to rough to very rough sea conditions along and off the Gujarat and North Maharashtra coast, and the Pakistan coast until Sunday.

IMD Advisory: Fishermen Advised Away from Maharashtra Coast

The weather office has served a strong advisory for public safety:

Fishermen Advisory: Those plying in the northwest Arabian Sea, the adjacent northeast and central Arabian Sea, and the Gujarat–North Maharashtra coasts are strictly advised against going to sea until Tuesday.

Coastal Alert: Government officials in coastal districts such as Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg continue to be on high alert for high waves and inclement weather.

Meaning of the Name: Why 'Shakhti' with an 'H

The unusual spelling of the cyclone’s name, ‘Shakhti’ (with an ‘h’), has drawn attention.

The name was proposed by Sri Lanka under the standard regional cyclone-naming system. This system involves 13 member countries around the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal submitting names that are used sequentially.

The 'h' spelling represents Sri Lanka's transliteration preferences and the mutually accepted naming conventions, as opposed to the frequently utilized Indian spelling of the word 'Shakti' (which means 'power' or 'strength').

Arabian Sea Storms: A Recent Trend

Though the Bay of Bengal historically experiences more cyclones, the Arabian Sea recently saw intense and powerful storms such as Cyclone Tauktae (2021) and Cyclone Biparjoy (2023). Cyclone Shakhti represents the newest system to develop in the area, with increased preparedness being encouraged from disaster relief agencies.

