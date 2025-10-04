Cyclone 'Shakti' Triggers IMD Alert For Maharashtra; Heavy Rains, Rough Seas Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone warning for parts of Maharashtra, as Cyclone 'Shakti' is expected to impact the region between October 3 and 7. The alert includes a high to moderate cyclone risk for several coastal districts.

According to the IMD, the warning applies to Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Wind speeds are forecast to reach 45–55 km/h, with gusts of up to 65 km/h, along the northern Maharashtra coast from October 3 to 5.

Sea conditions are expected to remain very rough, particularly off the northern coastline, during this period. The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to potentially hazardous conditions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In addition to strong winds, the department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the interior regions of Maharashtra, especially in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada. There is a risk of flooding in low-lying areas of North Konkan, triggered by intense cloud formation and increased atmospheric moisture.

In response to the warning, the Maharashtra government has directed district authorities to activate their disaster management protocols. Instructions include the preparation of evacuation plans for residents in vulnerable coastal and low-lying zones, the issuance of public advisories, restrictions on sea travel, and ensuring safety measures are in place during the forecasted heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from ANI)