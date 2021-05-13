Cyclone Tauktae: Kerala may receive heavy rains on May 14-15, 'Red' alert sounded, ban announced on fishing

New Delhi: Acting on the India Meteorological Department's warning to fishermen in Kerala over a cyclonic storm prediction, the State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday (May 13) imposed a ban on all fishing activitiy on the coast till further notice.

IMD warns fishermen against venturing into sea till May 17 in view of cyclonic storm

As per the national weather forecasting agency, a low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16. The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen to not venture into the sea till May 17.

As per IMD, the wind speed of 40-50 km per hour is likely to intensify to 70 km per hour on May 15 and may reach 80 km per hour by May 16.

Authorities sound 'Red' alert in Kerala ahead of cyclonic storm

Meanwhile, authorities have sounded red alert in three districts of Kerala on May 14 and five districts on May 15, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rains under the influence of a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked authorities and people to follow the guidelines issued by the state disaster management authority. "Red Alert! 14 May - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, 15 May - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod. Follow guidelines issued by @KeralaSDMA", Vijayan tweeted, hours after the IMD issued a warning and said that the low pressure area over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall in some parts of Kerala.

The IMD predicted that the low pressure is very likely to become well-marked over Lakshadweep area by May 14 morning, concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts.

Cyclone to hit Gujarat on May 18?

The cyclonic storm is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around May 18 evening, according to the IMD forecast.

Live TV