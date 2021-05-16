हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai not in direct line of threat, says IMD

The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on May 17.

Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai not in direct line of threat, says IMD
Picture credit: IANS

Mumbai: The IMD had informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.

The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday.

The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy to very heavy rains on May 17 at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra, the IMD said on Sunday (May 16).

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has not received rains since Sunday morning though the sky is mostly overcast.

However, the weather mainly remained windy in the city, resulting in the falling of four trees in the western suburbs, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday took stock of the cyclone preparedness after visiting the BMC disaster control room.

Pednekar appealed to citizens to strictly follow the instructions given by the civic administration from time to time.

The very severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening, the IMD had said in its bulletin earlier in the day.

