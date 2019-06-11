close

Cyclone

Cyclone Vayu expected to hit Gujarat coast by Thursday, NDRF put on alert

The Gujarat government has deployed 15 teams of NDRF in coastal areas of the state. It has also requested Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to assist in relief operations if required.

Image used for representational purpose only.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the wee hours of Tuesday that a deep depression in the east-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea had intensified into Cyclonic Storm Vayu and could hit Gujarat coast by Thursday.

IMD said that Vayu was positioned 630 kilometres south-southwest of Mumbai at 11.30 pm on Monday night and was moving in a northwards direction. It also said that Vayu's intensity could increase as it makes its way towards Gujarat's coast.

 

 

Vayu is likely to result in heavy to very heavy showers all along India's western coastline with many parts here experiencing rough to very rough sea conditions. Fishermen in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat have been advised to exercise maximum caution before venturing into the sea. Wind speeds could reach up to 110 kmph

Gujarat has already been put on high alert in view of the incoming cyclone and precautionary measures are being put into place. News agency PTI reported that the Gujarat government has already deployed personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in coastal areas for relief and rescue efforts. In a high-level meeting after the IMD warning, the state government deployed 15 teams of NDRF. The Indian Navvy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard too have been requested to assist in relief operation if the need arises.

