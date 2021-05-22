Cyclone Yaas: Odisha gears up for cyclonic storm, 14 districts on high alert

New Delhi: The Odisha government has put all coastal and adjoining districts on high alert in view of the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

At least 14 districts have been put on high alert in the state. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has also asked Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to be prepared for the emerging situation, PTI reported.

After meeting senior officers, Odisha Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said that the state administration is ready if cyclone 'Yaas' has any impact on the state.

IMD has predicted a cyclonic storm will cross Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26 morning which has been termed Cyclone Yaas.

IMD has yet to forecast the possible path of the system, its speed and landfall location. Nonetheless, the state has been gearing up for the challenge beforehand, Mohapatra informed.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena told the news agency, "The DIG of Indian Coast Guard has informed us that two of their flights and two ships are making rounds of the Bay of Bengal. They will rescue the fishermen if trapped anywhere in the sea.”

Further, he said the authorities of Indian Naval Ship Chilika and Indian Navy have been alerted, who are in touch with the state government.

While suitable pucca buildings have been identified in districts to keep people in safe shelter, he added.

The cyclonic storm is predicted to move north-westwards and reach Odisha-West Bengal coast around May 26 morning, the IMD said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea area of central Bay of Bengal between May 23 and May 25 and into north Bay of Bengal along and off the Odisha coast from May 24 to May 27.

Apart from the impact of Cyclone Yaas in Odisha and West Bengal, there is likely to be widespread rains in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and districts of the east coast.

