Cyclone Yaas to intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 24 hours, IMD issues rainfall warning for West Bengal, Odisha and six other states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (May 24, 2021) morning said that Cyclone Yaas is going to intensify into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' in the next 24 hours and issued a rainfall warning for West Bengal and Odisha.

"The Deep Depression over East-central Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during past 6 hours, intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of Monday over East-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.3°N and longitude 89.7°E, about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 540 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 650 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 630 km south southeast of Digha (West Bengal)," the IMD said in a bulletin at 8:30 AM.

They added, "It is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours."

Deep Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ and about 600 km of Port Blair. To intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/HfREdsMtOL — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2021

As per the weather department, Cyclone Yaas would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning.

Subsequently, it is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of May 26 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

Rainfall warning due to Cyclone Yaas:

West Bengal and Sikkim: The India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Medinipur, South & North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts on May 25. It also predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jhargram, Medinipur, North & South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Nadia, Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Bhirbhum and heavy falls at isolated places over Murshidabad, Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur Districts on May 26. On May 27, heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Malda and Darjeeling, Dinajpur, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Sikkim and heavy rain at a few places over Bankura, Purulia, Bardhaman, Bhirbhum and Murshidabad.

Odisha: The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places over South Coastal Odisha on May 24, heavy to very heavy rainfall in the north coastal districts on May 25, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar on May 26. On May 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in north interior Odisha. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the south coastal districts of Odisha on May 25 and May 26.

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh: The IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places on May 24 and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 25 and May 26.

Jharkhand: The IMD said that light to moderate rainfall will occur at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jharkhand and extremely heavy rainfall over southeast Jharkhand on May 26 and May 27.

Bihar: As per IMD, light to moderate rainfall will be seen at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar on May 27.

Assam and Meghalaya: The IMD stated that light to moderate rainfall will take place at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya on May 26 and May 27.



Live TV