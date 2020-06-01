Cyclonic storm likely to reach Maharashtra, Gujarat coasts on June 3, forecasts IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (May 31) said that a low-pressure area over Arabian sea is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on Wednesday (June 3) morning.

The low pressure Area over Arabian Sea to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 48-hours. It would reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 3rd June morning. — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) May 31, 2020

IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over south coastal Maharashtra for June 2-4, on north coast on June 2-3 and in Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli on June 3-5.

According to IMD, a low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area on Sunday and it is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.

Sunitha Devi, in charge of cyclones at IMD, said, "A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours."

As per IMD, monsoon will arrive in Kerala on June 1 and in Maharashtra on June 8 this year.

IMD said that two storms are forming over the Arabian Sea, one lies off the African coast and is likely to move over Oman and Yemen, while the other is placed close to India.

The development comes around 10 days after Cylone Amphan caused destruction in several districts of West Bengal and Odisha in the fiercest cyclone in the region in the last three decades. As many as 91 people were dead and thousands were left homeless due to Cyclone Amphan.