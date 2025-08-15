Cylinder Blast In Bengaluru Kills Boy, Injures Nine; Six Homes Damaged

10-year-old boy was killed while nine others were injured in a cylinder blast in central Bengaluru's Wilson Garden this morning. Around six houses were damaged in the explosion in the tightly packed Chinnayanpalya, where houses mostly share the same boundary. The injured were taken to a hospital, and the rescue work is still on, said an official.

Authorities suspect that a gas cylinder leak may have caused the explosion, though Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh emphasized that it is too early to confirm the exact cause. The blast took place in a rented house occupied by a three-member family. While the father had left for work in the morning, his wife and child were inside the house and sustained injuries. The boy who died was from a neighboring house.

The police control room received a distress call around 8:30 AM, prompting a response from multiple teams, including the fire brigade, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), anti-terrorism squad, and local police. The injured were immediately taken to hospitals, where they are receiving treatment. Rescue operations in the area are still ongoing as authorities assess the full extent of the damage.

"An explosion has occurred. At first glance, it is being said that it was a cylinder blast. There is a suspicion that it might have been a cylinder blast. In this building complex, several houses have collapsed. Instructions have been given to repair the houses. A woman named Kasturamma has been admitted to Victoria Hospital. Narasmma has also been admitted to the hospital. In the incident, a boy named Mubarak has died. There is information that nine people have been injured. Currently, treatment is being given to everyone. All have been admitted to hospitals and are receiving treatment. Out of the ten people involved, one person has died. A compensation of ₹5 lakh has been announced for Mubarak's family. The cost of treatment for the injured will be borne by the government. Kasturamma has severe burns, and her treatment will be taken care of. The neighbouring houses have also been damaged. The exact cause of the incident is not known; at first glance, it is being said to be a cylinder blast," the CM said.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the explosion. Officials are coordinating rescue efforts and providing support to affected families, while safety inspections in the area are ongoing.

What Offials Says

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said, "Today, in Adugodi PS limits, around 8.30 am, local Police came to know that there is a blast. In this regard, the local Police, DCP and Joint Commissioner immediately rushed here and took care of the place of the incident. Around 7-8 houses are damaged. Some other 7-8 houses are partially damaged. In this unfortunate incident, one child has died and 9 others are injured among which one appears to be serious. Treatment is going on in 5 different hospitals. Right now, we have immediately called the Bomb Detection Team, the Fire team, SDRF, Forensic Team and our Local Police are all working here. They are trying to remove the debris so that we see that nobody else is stuck there."