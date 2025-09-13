D.D. Lapang, Four-Time Meghalaya CM, Passes Away At 91 In Shillong Hospital

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Donwa Dethwelson Lapang, one of the most prominent political leaders of the state, passed away at a hospital in Shillong on Friday night. He was 91.

Born on April 10, 1934, Lapang’s journey to politics was one of determination and perseverance. His political career began in 1972 when he was elected as an independent candidate from Nongpoh to the first Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. Over the years, he held several ministerial positions and went on to become Chief Minister of Meghalaya four times between 1992 and 2008.

Known for his political expertise and simple lifestyle, Lapang was respected across party lines. Leaders and citizens often described him as approachable and humble, qualities that made him one of the state’s most admired leaders.

As Chief Minister, he focused on strengthening governance, expanding developmental works, and promoting communal harmony in the state. He also played a key role in navigating the challenges of coalition politics in Meghalaya, building consensus during politically turbulent times.

Even after stepping down from active politics, Lapang remained an influential elder statesman. His lifelong contribution to the state was recognised in 2024 when a life-size statue of him was unveiled in Ri-Bhoi district.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), “Deeply saddened by the passing of Former Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Dr. D. D. Lapang.

Maheh Lapang was a true leader of the people whose commitment to public service spanned decades. Elected Chief Minister four times, he dedicated his life to the welfare and progress of the state”, the CM wrote.

Senior leaders from across the Northeast are expected to visit his residence to pay their respects. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family soon.

(With Inputs of IANS).