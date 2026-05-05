Déjà vu in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari defeats Mamata Banerjee again, this time in Bhabanipur

The high-stakes electoral contest between BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari and the Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee remained intensely competitive until the very end on Monday, ultimately resulting in Adhikari breaching the TMC’s stronghold.

Adhikari defeated incumbent West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur seat by a margin of over 15,000 votes, only reminding everyone of the 2021 Nandigram electoral battle.

The BJP candidate Adhikari, who went on to take a lead after multiple rounds of counting were complete, secured more than 67,000 votes in the high-stakes contest. Although Mamata had initially taken lead in the early stages, the momentum shifted in the final rounds of vote counting, ultimately overturning her advantage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Overall, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated the West Bengal elections, winning more than 200 seats in Bengal, while the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) was reduced to roughly 80 seats.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026: Key points from PM Modi's speech today

Final figures of in Bhabanipur constituency?

Suvendu Adhikari secured 73,917 votes in the constituency, winning by a margin of 15,105 votes. Mamata Banerjee garnered 58,812 votes, while CPI(M)’s Shrijeeb Biswas trailed with 3,556 votes.

The sharp shifts seen in the latter stages of counting in Bhabanipur had been anticipated earlier in the day by Suvendu Adhikari, who told reporters that Mamata Banerjee would gain an early lead but that he would recover ground in the subsequent rounds.

The Bhabanipur contest drew significant attention, coming in the backdrop of the 2021 Nandigram Assembly battle between Banerjee and Adhikari. In that election, Adhikari had defeated Banerjee, securing around 49% of the vote share.

Also Read | West Bengal election results 2026: Silent voters everyone missed turned the tide

‘Resounding triumph for every citizen’: Suvendu thanks voters of Bengal

After winning the elections from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram seat, Adhikari thanked the voters of West Bengal, saying he was “eternally indebted to the brave and resilient people of Nandigram and Bhabanipur.”

In a post on his official X handle, he also said the BJP's victory is also a “resounding triumph for every citizen”, adding “The People of West Bengal have spoken, and their voice has ushered in a new dawn of hope".

Adhikari primarily expressed his gratitude to the women voters in Bhabanipur and Nandigram for their “unwavering trust.”

“To my Sisters & Brothers in both of these Constituencies, thank you for placing your unwavering trust in me and electing me as your voice. Your blessings is my greatest strength, and I pledge to serve you with every breath, ensuring that your aspirations are fulfilled,” he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, along with other national and state leaders for the win.