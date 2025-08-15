Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946240https://zeenews.india.com/india/daam-kam-dum-zyaada-pm-modis-strong-message-amid-trumps-tariff-bomb-2946240.html
NewsIndia
INDEPENDENCE DAY 2025

‘Daam Kam, Dum Zyaada’: PM Modi's Strong Message Amid Trump's Tariff Bomb

Delivering his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Modi warned that excessive dependence on others could undermine the nation’s sovereignty and resilience.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shweta Kumari|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 08:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Daam Kam, Dum Zyaada’: PM Modi's Strong Message Amid Trump's Tariff BombPhoto Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged India to assert itself in the global market with the mantra “daam kam, dum zyaada” (lower cost, greater value), emphasising that self-reliance must remain the cornerstone of a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

Delivering his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Modi warned that excessive dependence on others could undermine the nation’s sovereignty and resilience.

“Those who rely too much on others invite a big question mark over their freedom,” he said. “The real misfortune begins when dependence becomes a habit, and without even realising it, we stop being self-reliant and start depending on someone else. This habit is not without risks, which is why we must remain constantly vigilant to stay self-reliant.”

He stressed that self-reliance extends beyond matters of trade, such as imports, exports, or currency exchange. “It is tied to our capabilities. When self-reliance begins to erode, so does our strength. To preserve, maintain, and enhance our capabilities, self-reliance is essential,” he added.

Modi’s remarks come amid ongoing trade tensions between India and the United States, which have intensified following Washington’s decision to impose 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK