New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged India to assert itself in the global market with the mantra “daam kam, dum zyaada” (lower cost, greater value), emphasising that self-reliance must remain the cornerstone of a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

Delivering his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Modi warned that excessive dependence on others could undermine the nation’s sovereignty and resilience.

“Those who rely too much on others invite a big question mark over their freedom,” he said. “The real misfortune begins when dependence becomes a habit, and without even realising it, we stop being self-reliant and start depending on someone else. This habit is not without risks, which is why we must remain constantly vigilant to stay self-reliant.”

He stressed that self-reliance extends beyond matters of trade, such as imports, exports, or currency exchange. “It is tied to our capabilities. When self-reliance begins to erode, so does our strength. To preserve, maintain, and enhance our capabilities, self-reliance is essential,” he added.

Modi’s remarks come amid ongoing trade tensions between India and the United States, which have intensified following Washington’s decision to impose 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods.