/Dabur products: Not 100 per cent purity, but 100 per cent deception? | DNA analysis

Questions have been raised over the purity claims made by Dabur on several of its food products after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took action against the company. The regulator has raised objections to claims such as “100 per cent natural”, “100 per cent pure”, “100 per cent purity guaranteed” and “100 per cent organic”, calling them ambiguous, questionable and potentially misleading for consumers.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the allegations against Dabur, the action taken by FSSAI and the wider problem of food adulteration in India. The analysis also examined whether the government needs a separate ministry and a nationwide campaign to tackle adulteration.
Dabur is a widely recognised brand, and the company claims that its products are used in one or more of eight out of every 10 Indian households. The analysis questioned whether consumers who purchase Dabur products believing claims of 100 per cent purity could be at risk of being misled.
#DNAमित्रों | डाबर का शहद.. डाबर का घी.. 100% 'शुद्ध नहीं','100% शुद्धता' का दावा.. 100% झूठ निकला !— Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 4, 2026
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FSSAI has issued a strict order against Dabur India Limited and banned the sale of several major Dabur food products with immediate effect.
The products named include:
According to FSSAI, the claims made on these products, including “100 per cent natural”, “100 per cent pure”, “100 per cent purity guaranteed” and “100 per cent organic”, are misleading.
The regulator said the company’s 100 per cent claims were ambiguous and questionable and were likely to mislead consumers under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.
FSSAI also found that the Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey products carried the Jaivik Bharat logo in violation of the applicable rules.
The issue, however, extends beyond Dabur. According to the analysis, FSSAI issued notices in June 2026 to 14 major brands over misleading claims related to “organic” and “healthy” products.
Data for 2025-26 shows that around 2 lakh food samples were collected across the country for quality testing, of which 40,000 failed. This means approximately 20 per cent of the tested samples failed quality standards.
The analysis also highlighted how consumers can be misled by the use of green, leaf-shaped or self-created “certified organic” logos on packaging. In India, a product cannot be sold as organic unless it carries the FSSAI’s Jaivik Bharat logo along with a valid certification number. However, companies allegedly using government logos without permission or displaying their own organic certification symbols can create confusion among consumers.
A major concern highlighted in the analysis is the shortage of manpower within FSSAI.
At the regulator’s Central Headquarters, 39 per cent of posts are vacant. In the field, FSSAI has around 3,000 Food Safety Officers against a sanctioned strength of 4,200, leaving 29 per cent of these posts vacant.
A 2017 CAG report had estimated that at least 17,003 Food Safety Officers were required across the country to effectively tackle adulteration.
The current manpower shortage means that one Food Safety Officer is responsible for inspecting around 2,500 food establishments. If an officer were to inspect every establishment just once a year, they would have to cover around seven establishments every day, without taking a single day off.
The analysis also examined the legal consequences faced by those accused of food adulteration.
Over the last five years, 8.86 lakh food samples were tested across the country, with around 20 per cent failing quality tests. However, despite adulteration being established, only 3.3 per cent of cases resulted in convictions in court.
Around 75 per cent of cases were reportedly closed after the imposition of a fine.
The low conviction rate raises questions over whether the existing enforcement mechanism is strong enough to deter adulterators. If cases do not result in convictions and offenders can largely escape with financial penalties, the analysis argued, there is little deterrence against the adulteration trade.
The scale of the problem was also illustrated by a recent operation in Hyderabad, where 25,000 kg of adulterated spices were seized.
Raids were conducted at 13 spice companies and factories, with mustard, fennel, cloves, royal cumin and ajwain among the materials recovered.
The seizure has raised concerns over how much adulterated material may have already entered the market before the raids and how many consumers could have unknowingly used such products.
The analysis pointed to adulteration as a problem extending well beyond spices and packaged food.
Oil, ghee, milk, sweets, soap and toothpaste have all faced allegations or instances of adulteration. Images and videos of alleged adulteration regularly surface on social media and other platforms.
Recently, a viral video showed people allegedly bathing while lying in soya chaap batter. The Zee News team also conducted a live raid at an illegal soya chaap factory in Ghaziabad.
Despite such incidents and enforcement actions, the analysis argued that the adulterated-products market continues to expand across the country.
The analysis also looked at India’s position on food safety globally.
India ranks 68th among 113 countries in the food safety ranking cited in the programme. Finland ranks first, while Syria is placed at 113th.
The analysis argued that India too can work towards eliminating adulteration, but doing so would require stronger enforcement, additional manpower and a dedicated institutional mechanism.
It proposed the creation of a separate ministry focused on combating adulteration, along with a national campaign and a dedicated task force to address the issue.
The central argument is that access to pure and non-adulterated food is a basic right of every citizen and that stronger systems are needed to ensure that right.
Before preparing the analysis, Zee News contacted Dabur by email seeking the company’s response to the FSSAI report.
Dabur responded that it was reviewing the request.
The analysis concluded by expressing hope that the 142-year-old company would also review its products and practices so that consumers do not feel misled by claims of 100 per cent purity.
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