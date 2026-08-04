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  • /Dabur products: Not 100 per cent purity, but 100 per cent deception? | DNA analysis

Dabur products: Not 100 per cent purity, but 100 per cent deception? | DNA analysis

FSSAI has issued a strict order against Dabur India Limited and banned the sale of several major Dabur food products with immediate effect.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
Dabur products: Not 100 per cent purity, but 100 per cent deception? | DNA analysis
Image Credit: A major concern highlighted in the analysis is the shortage of manpower within FSSAI.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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