In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old software engineer lost his life after his car collided with a drainage boundary and plunged into a deep ditch amid dense fog in Noida.

The accident occurred on Friday night near Sector 150 when the victim, Yuvraj Mehta, was returning home from work, according to an NDTV report.

Passersby reportedly heard Mehta screaming for help and attempted to rescue him, but the car had already become completely submerged in water. During the ordeal, Mehta managed to call his father, Rajkumar Mehta, and told him, “Dad, I’ve fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I’m drowning. Please come and save me. I don’t want to die,” NDTV reported.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the victim’s friends alleged a delay in the arrival of rescue teams. A friend, Pankaj, stated that the rescue personnel reached the spot only by 2:30 am and were unable to enter the water until 3:20 am.

The chief fire officer, Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, said the rescue operation took considerable time and teams remained at the site until around 5 am, as per an HT report.

Following the incident, Mehta’s family filed a complaint alleging that authorities had failed to install reflectors or cover drains along the service road. His father claimed that the absence of reflectors amid dense fog led to the accident. Knowledge Park Police Station in-charge Sarvesh Kumar said that any negligence found in the case would be investigated and appropriate legal action would be taken.

Police stated that preliminary findings suggest poor visibility and overspeeding may have contributed to the crash, HT reported.