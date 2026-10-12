/‘Dad will handle it’: Tragic 120 km/h Mini Cooper crash kills 3 near Kochi airport – then viral 220 km/h highway clips surface

Kochi (Kerala): Three young people were killed in the early hours of Sunday (October 11) after a speeding Mini Cooper rammed their scooter on the airport road near Nedumbassery in Kerala’s Ernakulam district.
The police arrested the 19-year-old driver, Suhail Sajeev, on a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Preliminary findings suggest that he may have been driving under the influence of alcohol.
The victims were identified as Devika, 21, from Wayanad; Gopika, 22, from Palakkad; and Iyas, 21, from Coorg in Karnataka. They worked at a craft shop in Thrikkakara and had gone to a tea shop near Kochi airport. They were returning towards Athani when the car struck their scooter from behind at around 1.45 am.
CCTV footage captured the collision sending all three occupants flying off the scooter. The two-wheeler was flung some distance away, while the front of the Mini Cooper was badly damaged. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, including Desom CA Hospital and Angamaly Taluk Hospital, where they were declared dead.
Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief K S Sudarshan said Suhail was taken into custody at the spot and underwent a medical examination. Blood and urine samples were collected for forensic testing.
The police said that the initial investigation suggested that he was intoxicated, while laboratory results were awaited.
“Witnesses said the car was speeding, and we suspect it was over 120km/hr,” the officer said, according to The Times of India. He added that investigators would examine whether the driver had been involved in similar incidents on the route. The police also conducted a detailed forensic examination of the damaged car.
The probe is also examining videos circulated on social media that reportedly came from an Instagram account believed to belong to Suhail. One clip appeared to show the Mini Cooper travelling at 220 kmph during a highway drive.
The police said they had taken note of the footage and would investigate the driver’s background and any previous instances of dangerous driving.
There are reports that Suhail’s co-passenger, Ninav, also 19, told people at the spot that his father would handle the matter. People confronted the two youths when Suhail was taken to a hospital for a medical examination.
The police had to intervene to protect him from the crowd. Ninav was also arrested.
The Indian Express reported that witnesses said the driver tried to flee after the crash before local residents caught him and handed him over to the police.
Reports said Suhail’s mother had gifted him the Mini Cooper for his birthday and shared a video of the occasion on Facebook. The car and the footage allegedly showing high-speed driving are among the details investigators are examining as they establish the circumstances leading to the collision.
The Kerala excise department has begun an inquiry into bars suspected of serving alcohol to Suhail. Kerala’s legal drinking age is 23, and police are investigating how the 19-year-old allegedly obtained alcohol. The police are also checking whether other intoxicants were involved. Further action will depend on the forensic findings.
Sudarshan said that the police would record statements regarding reports that the co-passenger had argued with people who reached the scene to help. Investigators may add further charges if the inquiry establishes additional offences. The police are also investigating reports of possible car racing near the airport.
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