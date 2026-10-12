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  • /‘Dad will handle it’: Tragic 120 km/h Mini Cooper crash kills 3 near Kochi airport – then viral 220 km/h highway clips surface

‘Dad will handle it’: Tragic 120 km/h Mini Cooper crash kills 3 near Kochi airport – then viral 220 km/h highway clips surface

The police are awaiting forensic results in the case, while investigators examine alleged high-speed driving videos and how the underage driver obtained alcohol.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 12:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
‘Dad will handle it’: Tragic 120 km/h Mini Cooper crash kills 3 near Kochi airport – then viral 220 km/h highway clips surface

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