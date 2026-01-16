Dadar Delivers For Thackeray Camp: Milind Dattaram Vaidya Wins Big In Key Ward 182

The local body elections in Maharashtra have delivered an early political statement in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray has opened its account in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with a commanding victory from Dadar, a constituency considered a traditional Marathi stronghold. In a direct contest framed around Marathi identity and political legacy, the Thackeray camp’s candidate Milind Dattaram Vaidya defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Rajan Suresh Parkar by a margin of nearly 8,000 votes. This marks the first confirmed win for Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena in the 2026 municipal polls and sets the tone for the battles ahead in Mumbai.

Dadar Delivers for Thackeray Camp

The keenly watched contest took place in Ward No. 182 of the Dadar Assembly segment. The seat saw a multi-cornered fight featuring BJP candidate Rajan Suresh Parkar, Shiv Sena candidate Milind Dattaram Vaidya, and two Independent candidates, Mahesh Sushila Subhash Dhanmeher and Vaidya Milind Hareshwar.

There was initial speculation that the presence of an Independent candidate with a similar name could divide votes. However, six-time former corporator Milind Vaidya asserted his local dominance, securing a decisive win and handing the BJP a heavy defeat. The result gives Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena its first victory in Mumbai in this election cycle.

Congress Registers First Mumbai Win

Another significant result came from Ward No. 183, adjacent to Dadar, where the Indian National Congress opened its account in Mumbai. Despite the BJP’s strong organisational push in the city, Congress candidate Asha Deepak Kale emerged victorious from the Worli area.

Contesting from Ward 183 in the Worli Assembly constituency, Kale defeated Vaishali Shewale by 1,450 votes. The win is particularly notable as it marks Congress’s first success in Mumbai during these municipal elections and comes from a seat considered challenging due to intense multi-party competition.

BJP Scores in Dahisar

In Dahisar, the BJP secured an important victory from Ward No. 2. Tejaswi Ghosalkar won the seat on a BJP ticket, defeating Dhanashree Kolge of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. The contest drew attention due to its emotional undertone, as Ghosalkar had recently switched allegiance from the Thackeray camp to the BJP. The closely watched battle ended in BJP’s favour, underlining the party’s ability to retain influence in suburban Mumbai.

Big Win for BJP in Mankhurd

The BJP also posted a strong result in Ward No. 135 in Mankhurd, where Navnath Ban won by a large margin. A journalist by profession and the party’s spokesperson, Ban has now been elected as a corporator. Given the ward’s Muslim-majority demographic, questions had been raised about BJP’s prospects. However, the result indicates a clear advantage for the party in the area, defying pre-poll assumptions.

As counting continues across Mumbai and other civic bodies in Maharashtra, these early results point to a fragmented but fiercely competitive political landscape, with Shiv Sena, BJP, and Congress all staking early claims in key urban pockets.