Dalit dental student dies by suicide in Kerala, family accuses faculty members of caste discrimination

The Kerala police have initiated a investigation against authorities of Kannur Dental college after a Dalit student at the institute died by alleged suicide on Friday, last week.

Deceased student's family alleged that he faced caste-based abuse, threats, and emotional harassment.

The deceased was identified as Nithin Raj RL, a resident of Uzhamalackal in Puthukulangara, Thiruvananthapuram, and a first-year BDS student at a college in Anjarakandy, Kannur.

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As per the police, Raj was discovered in very critical condition near the medical college block after falling from the building on the afternoon of April 10. He was immediately taken to the medical college for the treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The college itself launched an internal inquiry following the incident and, on Saturday, suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head MK Ram and Associate Professor KT Sangeetha Nambiar.

Raj’s family alleged that the 22-year-old faced emotional and verbal harassment by the faculty members over his caste identity, complexion, and financial background, according to reports.

An audio clip that allegedly features Nithin, emerged after his death, he can be heard describing harassment and targeted humiliation by faculty members at the institution.

According to The New Indian Express report, Chakkarakkal police have confirmed that Raj had sent an audio message to his friends alleging harassment by faculty members, including threats of physical violence and academic consequences.

They added that a detailed investigation is currently underway, with authorities collecting digital evidence. Statements from Raj’s classmates, college officials, and family members will also be recorded soon, police said.

Raj’s body was brought at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and buried on family-owned land.

Meanwhile, several political leaders condemned the incident and demanded a thorough probe.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala called for a high-level inquiry into Raj’s death, urging the government to seriously consider the allegations made by the student’s family that caste and complexion-based harassment led to the death of young man and to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

The death of RL Nithin Raj has sparked widespread public outrage and raised concerns about caste-based discrimination in classroom settings and student–faculty relationships in higher education institutions, including professional colleges, despite constitutional safeguards against social discrimination.