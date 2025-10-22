Dalits Humiliated In UP, MP: Victims Forced To ‘Drink Urine’ And ‘Lick Ground’; Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 60-year-old Dalit man, Rampal Rawat, was allegedly forced to lick the ground near a temple in Lucknow after being accused of urinating there on Diwali evening. The ruling BJP government is being criticised for failing to protect marginalised communities. The incidents have triggered widespread outrage, with people demanding strict action against the humiliation.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Sheetla Maataa temple in Kakori, where Rawat had gone to drink water. According to police, the accused, identified as Swami Kant alias “Pammu,” confronted Rawat and, despite Rawat’s denial, allegedly hurled casteist abuses and forced him to lick the ground.

The accused has been arrested and booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The incident drew sharp political reactions. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the act, calling it “inhumane and humiliating.” The Congress alleged that the accused was an RSS worker and termed the incident a “blot on humanity,” accusing the BJP and RSS of harboring anti-Dalit attitudes. However Police stated that the accused had no links to any organisation.

People on social media platforms and Dalit groups are offering support to Rampal, calling the incident inhumane and saying there should be strict action against those responsible.

(Also Read: Haryana IPS Suicide Case: Rahul Gandhi Says 'Matter Of Every Dalit Family,' Demands Action)

Similar Incident In MP

In a separate case in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, a 25-year-old Dalit man was allegedly abducted, beaten, and forced to drink urine by his former employer and two accomplices. Police identified the accused as Sonu Barua, Alok Sharma, and Chhotu Ojha, who have been arrested under the SC/ST Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, reported by HT.

According to police, the victim was kidnapped from his in-laws’ home in Gwalior and taken to Bhind in an SUV. There, he was brutally assaulted after quitting his job as Barua’s driver. “They beat me with a plastic pipe and forced me to drink urine from a bottle,” the victim said, quoted by HT. He added that he was later tied with an iron chain and humiliated again. He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Authorities in both states have initiated investigations, and police have assured that legal action will be taken against the accused following the ongoing probes.